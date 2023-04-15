Raghu Ram opens up about quitting Roadies, says he was ‘sidelined’

The first season of Roadies started in 2003 and everything about the show gripped the audience because it was one of a kind back at the time. Over the years, several things have changed, but Roadies continues to be one of the most-watched adventure-based reality shows. While talking about Roadies, it’s impossible to miss Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, the twin brothers who became celebrities with Roadies. They are best known as the face of the show and for building the show. However, in 2009 Raghu announced his departure which left fans wondering what went wrong.

Raghu Ram reveals why he left Roadies

In 2013, Raghu published his autobiography Rearview: My Roadies Journey. Although he stated in interviews that there were no hard feelings between him and the channel, MTV, in reality, it was different. In his autobiography, he mentioned that he had issues with an MTV executive named Ashish. Raghu was presented with a new contract that he described as ‘bonded labour.’

The new contract didn’t allow him to work elsewhere. Describing his meeting with Ashish, he wrote, “I told him I never got paid for appearing on Roadies, anyway (I was only paid as an employee of the channel), and that I had equity outside that I wanted to monetize. It was not in the same space as Roadies, so there was no conflict of interest here. Furthermore, we were only going to shoot on weekends when MTV was shut, so I would not be taking any time away from my work.”

Ashish didn’t agree with Raghu on this and he said, “No, bro, this doesn’t work for MTV.” To this Raghu replied, “In that case, MTV doesn’t work for me.” He submitted his resignation and he soon found out that the episodes of Roadies 6 he had already locked were re-edited without his input.

Raghu received a new contract

Although Raghu received a new contract in 2009, he wasn’t pleased with it. The contract mentioned that he couldn’t work outside, and he couldn’t quit MTV. Raghu wrote, “I had to recognize that my contribution to MTV and Roadies was stuff that couldn’t be measured in money. If I worked outside, MTV had the right to stop me and sue me, and so on. It was basically bonded labour! I sent a reply to Ashish saying, ‘You could have sent me the contract you did, or you could have sent me a single line: Tu karega, tera baap bhi karega.’” Raghu quit immediately and dared them to sue him since they threatened him with legal action.

