Popular actress Ragini Khanna, also the niece of the veteran actor of Bollywood, Govinda, has contributed almost fifteen years to the television industry. She is also widely recognized for her stint in Sasural Genda Phool. The actress, who took a hiatus, shares her life updates through her social media handle.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Telly Talk India, Ragini spilled the beans on whether her maternal uncle Govinda, aka Chichi, had ever extended his support to get her in auditions or not.

Ragini Khanna on Govinda helping her build a career

In a candid discussion with the aforementioned publication, Ragini revealed that she has never used Govinda’s name to get the auditions, for which she is extremely thankful to the Almighty.

Moving ahead, she mentioned that she has given direct interviews, not just once but every time. Elaborating the same, she stated, “Not just once but 7-8 times.”

Moving ahead, she mentioned that she has given direct interviews, not just once but every time. Elaborating the same, she stated, "Not just once but 7-8 times."

Ragini's statement reflected her satisfaction when she said, "It's fine if I land the role or no; it's okay if I move forward." Adding to this, she said that she has always received work after giving the auditions.

She further highlighted that if she had ever used Govinda’s name for her career, she would have been working at this time and with his contacts, as the latter is a megastar with over 300 to 400 Bollywood movies to his credit. Also, Khanna said that she has built her world and her image all by herself, which is completely separate from that of her uncle.

Signing off, the Sasural Genda Phool actress made a significant revelation as she stated, “Chichi Mama never calls anyone to give work for his own sons too. He never gives recommendations.”

Throwback when Ragini disclosed why she is not working on new projects.

In one of the interviews, Ragini disclosed that she was very disoriented by her work as she was not able to differentiate between her natural self vs on-screen character. She also highlighted that she was so comfortable in the skin of her character that he was forgetting her real self.

More about Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna is known for her strong family roots in the entertainment industry; she is the niece of Govinda, the cousin of Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh, and sister-in-law of Kashmera Shah.

Khanna has been like Alice in Wonderland, who has explored different characters and different shows throughout her career. Evidently, she has worked in Sasural Genda Phool, Radha Ki Betiya, and Bhaskar Bharti. Ragni switched her career towards reality shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and many more.

