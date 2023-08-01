Rahul Mahajan headed for divorce with Natalya Ilina; A look at his previous marriages that went kaput

Rahul Mahajan, a popular face in the entertainment industry is recently making headlines for his divorce with Natalya Ilina. Rahul Mahajan has refrained from talking about the divorce. The son of popular politician, Pramod Mahajan, is best known as a contestant in Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, and Bigg Boss 14. Mahajan has made a name for himself in the reality show space. The television personality has also participated in many tv reality shows over the years.

Rahul Mahajan's previous marriages

While Rahul is making headlines for his divorce from Natalya currently, it may come as a surprise to many that it's his third divorce. Previously, the Bigg Boss 2 finalist was married to Shweta Singh from 2006 to 2008, and then to Dimpy Ganguli from 2010 to 2015. In 2010, Dimpy and Rahul tied the knot on national television in the show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega, becoming the first couple to do so. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye. However, within a few months of getting married, they filed for divorce. The reality TV star, Dimpy accused Mahajan of domestic violence and physically abusing her.

Here's a photo of Rahul and Natalya when they were together:

The first marriage of Rahul also ended on a similar note. Shweta Singh, a pilot, was the TV personality's childhood friend. They were married for a few years before Shweta decided to end the marriage on the ground of physical abuse.

About Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina's marriage

After his two failed marriages, Rahul Mahajan found love for the third time. In 2018, the son of the politician tied the knot with Natalya Ilina, who is 18 years younger than him. Natalya is a Kazakhstan model and the couple participated in the reality show, Smart Jodi. After being together for almost four years, they are headed for divorce. Sources close to them revealed that there were compatibility issues between the couple since the beginning and they tried to extend their marriage as long as they could. However, it didn't work out in the end, and last year they filed for divorce. It is not clear yet if the divorce has come through or will take some time.

