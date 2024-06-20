Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate daughter Navya's 9-month milestone with heartwarming PHOTOS

Renowned singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are celebrating a special milestone as their daughter, Navya, completes nine months today. The joyous occasion was marked with heartfelt social media posts from the proud parents. Let’s take a look at the adorable pictures shared by them.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s daughter completes 9 months

The first photo came from mommy. Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming photo where she is seen hugging Navya, both beaming with joy. In her caption, Disha expressed her amazement at how quickly time is flying by, writing, "Happy 9 months meri jaan. You are growing too fast.. I can’t handle."

Shortly after, another post featured a series of family photos with both Rahul and Disha posing with their daughter. The last image in the series captured an especially adorable moment where both parents planted kisses on Navya's cheeks. The caption for these touching photos read, "Our little World."

Check out the posts of Disha and Rahul here:

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha tied the knot in 2021, and two years later, they welcomed their daughter Navya into the world. Navya was born on September 20, 2023, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Rahul has often shared his belief that Navya is an incarnation of the deity Lakshmi, bringing joy and prosperity to their lives. The couple's fans and followers flooded the posts with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the little one’s continued growth and happiness.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's career

Currently, Disha Parmar is taking a break from television to focus on her motherhood duties. However, she keeps her fans updated on her activities. Disha enjoys a fan following, which showers her with immense love.

She has been part of several shows, including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.

On the other hand, Rahul is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

