Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar counting down days to meet their little bundle of joy

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, the soon-to-be parents, have become the center of attention. Amidst Rahul's hectic schedule filled with gigs and recording sessions, Disha is savoring her leisurely days. Despite his professional commitments, Rahul dedicates his time to be with his wife Disha during this special phase of their lives. Recently, the couple expressed their eagerness and excitement as they await the arrival of their baby.

Parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's bundle of joy:

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, soon to be a family of three. In a recent interview with Etimes, the couple shared their excitement about impending parenthood, with the due date just around the corner.

Disha expressed how Rahul has been a calming presence throughout her pregnancy, providing unwavering support. She said, “We both don’t stress about things, but I was getting a little worked up in these months. However, Rahul has helped me stay calm.”

Disha adds, “Right from the beginning, he has been there for doctor appointments and has been by my side. I’m sure that Rahul is going to be a hands-on dad.”

Disha also revealed that while they receive advice from various quarters, they primarily listen to her parents and their doctor.

Rahul is elated and eagerly anticipates the arrival of their little one. He says, “Disha’s delivery date is coming closer and there are changes happening in her body. The baby’s movements can be felt clearly now and that’s when it hits us that we are going to be parents soon. It is an incredible feeling.”

He further adds, "Each time we feel the baby’s movements, it hits us that we are going to be parents soon. It is such an incredible feeling. We are excited and waiting to see if it’s a boy or a girl. If it is a girl, we already have a name in mind. If it is a boy, I’m sure we’ll come up with something nice."

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s love story:

Disha and Rahul's love story began when they tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. Rahul Vaidya's romantic proposal to Disha on her birthday, which happened during his participation in Bigg Boss 14, was a highlight that captured hearts.

Just shy of celebrating their second wedding anniversary, the couple made a joyous announcement in May 2023 - they were expecting their first child, heralding a new chapter in their life together.

On the professional front, Disha Parmar achieved recognition at the age of 17 in 2012 when she landed a lead role in the TV serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She also made a notable appearance as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14.

