Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar remember actress’ late father; Pen heartwarming note ahead of his death anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The much-in-love couple welcomed a baby girl last year, and their family was complete. Today, the two took to social media to remember Disha’s late father. The Bade Acchhe Lagte Hain 2 actress’ father passed away in June in 2017.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya remember actress’ late father

Earlier today, Disha Parmar took to social media and uploaded a picture of the clear sky and wrote, “I know you are around (red heart emoji).” Later, she posted a video that showed old women gathering at her place for bhajan.

Soon after Disha's post came her husband, Rahul Vaidya’s post. Uploading an old picture of Disha’s parents, he expressed his regret of never being able to meet him and how he believes his blessings are with him. His caption reads, “Disha ke papa, I could never meet you. But may you be blessing us from up and I hope you are in peace wherever you are. Miss meeting u and hugging u!”

Check out Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's posts here:

Disha Parmar made headlines in 2017 when she resumed shooting after four days of her father’s demise. At that time, she was shooting for the TV show Woh… Apna Sa. Her father passed away in Delhi owing to a terminal illness. She shared that she lives by his principles, and he always taught her to place her responsibilities above everything else.

Advertisement

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Rahul and Disha's love story began in 2018 when Disha commented on Rahul's Instagram. They started talking, exchanged numbers, and gradually transitioned from friends to a couple. During his time on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul expressed his wish to marry the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress. On her 26th birthday, Rahul proposed to her on camera.

Disha accepted his proposal on Valentine's Day. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their daughter, Navya, on September 20, 2023

ALSO READ: Sargun Kaur Luthra shows how to nail the effortless boho look in dreamy white dress; PICS