Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's baby girl first look; PIC

Renowned singer Rahul Vaidya and talented actress Disha Parmar, both accomplished individuals in the entertainment industry, have embarked on a remarkable journey as a couple. Rahul, celebrated for his melodious voice, and Disha, known for her acting skills, have continually captivated audiences with their talents. On September 20th, this power couple embarked on a profoundly beautiful new chapter in their lives as they welcomed a precious addition to their family. Today, Rahul's sister, Shruti Vaidya, delightedly shared the first picture of the newest family member, their baby girl. This heartwarming moment marks the beginning of a new and cherished phase in Rahul and Disha's life, as they embrace the joys of parenthood and the boundless love that comes with it.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's baby girl's first look

Just a few hours ago, Rahul's sister, Shruti Vaidya, excitedly took to her Instagram account and shared an absolutely adorable first picture of the newest addition to the family, their Laxmi Ji (baby girl). In the heartwarming image, the new grandmother lovingly holds the baby girl in her lap, while Rahul's sister, Shruti Vaidya, sits beside her, gazing affectionately at the little one. Even the grandpa joins in on the joyful moment, playfully interacting with the precious princess. Shruti Vaidya expressed her gratitude in the caption, thanking everyone for their blessings and love during this joyous occasion.

Today is a special day for Rahul Vaidya as he celebrates his first birthday with his newborn baby girl. On this memorable occasion, he had the joy of bringing his wife, Disha Parmar, and their little princess back home from the hospital on his birthday. It's a heartwarming and meaningful birthday celebration, as Rahul gets to cherish this momentous day with his beloved family, creating beautiful memories together.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Rahul and Disha's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. Their journey began when they crossed paths on the set of the song "Yaad Teri," and from the very start, there was a special connection between them. As time passed, their friendship blossomed into a deep bond, and it became evident that they had found something truly special in each other.

Their love story took a public turn when Rahul participated in Bigg Boss 14. On the national television platform, Rahul proposed to Disha in a heartwarming moment, asking her to marry him.

In the same year, Rahul and Disha decided to take the next step in their relationship and tied the knot in July. Now, after two years of marriage, the couple is embarking on the beautiful journey of parenthood, adding a new and incredibly special chapter to their love story.

