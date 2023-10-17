Rahul Vaidya drops an adorable glimpse of his baby girl’s tiny hand- See pic

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are currently savoring the beautiful phase of parenthood. The celebrity couple welcomed their firstborn last month, and since then, they have been busy taking good care of their baby girl. The couple has also been keeping their fans informed about any updates related to their parenthood journey. Though Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have not unveiled their little munchkin’s face yet, the doting father recently dropped a heartwarming picture of his daughter’s tiny hand leaving fans curious for her face revelation.

Rahul Vaidya posts a cute photo of his little angel’s tiny hand

Rahul took to his Instagram account and posted a frame featuring his little bundle of joy with wife Disha Parmar. In the image, Disha is holding her daughter’s tiny hand which has an amulet tied on it as protection from evil eye. The singer captioned the click with a bunch of heart emojis.

Since the arrival of his first child, Rahul has left no stone unturned to ace his daddy duties. While talking to paparazzi, he disclosed how his life changed after embracing fatherhood. The singer stated, “Baby bohot achi hai. Khelne lagi hai but sone nahi deti. Main to phir bhi so jata hoon, but mummy to bilkul nahi so pati (Baby is adorable. She has started playing but doesn’t let us sleep. I somehow manage to catch up on my sleep but she doesn’t let her mother sleep even for a while).”

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram post:

Rahul Vaidya announced the birth of his daughter

Rahul tied the knot with Disha in a grand wedding setup on 16 July, 2021. The star couple were blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2023, just a day following Ganesh Chaturthi. The musician released an official statement after he welcomed a baby girl. He shared an animated photo of a baby elephant with a pink napkin around its neck. It had a banner which could be read as ‘It’s a girl’. Alongside the picture, Rahul asked for everyone’s blessings and penned, “LAXMI Ji aayi hain 🙏🏼🙏🏼 We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!”

About Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya began his singing career with Indian Idol Season 1 in 2005, where he ended up as the second runner-up. After that, he lent his voice to a few songs. The music composer gained widespread fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 14, where he won hearts with his unique personality and emerged as the first runner-up of the controversial show. He lost the trophy to his arch-rival Rubina Dilaik. Rahul also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

