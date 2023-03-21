Rahul Vaidya drops poster for his upcoming song ‘Prem Kahani’; Singer seen locking lips with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The pair are happily married and maintain an active social media presence. Earlier this month, they made an announcement about an exciting project they are working on together, and fans have been excited to see them together. In recent news, Rahul dropped a poster of his upcoming song today that features Disha.

A few days back, Rahul shared on social media the news of his own record label, RKV Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Fans and friends from the industry congratulated the singer for his venture. Today, the singer shared the poster of his upcoming song, titled ‘Prem Kahani’, in which he can be seen locking lips with Disha. This project will be the first song of the singer under his own banner. Sharing the poster, the couple wrote in their captions, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si 'Prem Kahani' 23rd march on my youtube channel at 12 pm. #DisHul @rkventer @anshul.sharma.1 @theaniketshukla” Disha reposted the poster in her Instagram story and wrote, "Am so excited for you al to see/hear this!"

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s song ‘Prem Kahani’ here:

Reaction of fans to 'Prem Kahani' poster

As soon as the poster was dropped, fans could not contain their excitement to see the couple together. One of them wrote, “What a marvellous poster!” Another user commented, “Waited eagerly for the poster and Song to be out! Super excited ! You guys will surely rock it ! All the best to both of you my favourites ! Love and respect!”

Disha’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Nakuul Mehta also dropped fire emoticons on the poster. Musician Rohan Pradhan also wrote, “Both of you are Slaying it bhau.” Actors Ssudeep Sahir and Jitendra Nokewal also dropped red heart emoticons to show their love for the couple.

About Rahul and Disha

Rahul and Disha dated for some time before tying the knot. They have a cute love story and the head-over-heels-in-love couple did all things mushy for each other. Although they met for the first time in 2018 for the shoot of ‘Yaad Teri’, they were already talking on social media. Soon, the rumored couple was spotted at many events and parties together. Their love story blossomed and came out in front of the world when Rahul participated in Bigg Boss 14. The singer proposed to her while he was on the show in the cutest way. Later, they tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

