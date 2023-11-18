Rahul Vaidya gets nostalgic as he recalls 19-year-old performance from his Indian Idol 1 days: Watch

Rahul Vaidya who ended up as the second runner-up on the first season of Indian Idol recently walked down memory lane to reminisce about one of his favorite performances on the stage of the show. He shared a 19-year-old clip wherein he is heard singing his favorite track originally composed by music legends Mohammed Rafi, Shankar, Jaikishan and Hasrat Jaipuri.

Rahul Vidya revisits his performance from Indian Idol

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya posted a video wherein he is seen performing on his favorite song by Mohammed Rafi, Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai. The clip is from the time when Rahul was just 17 years old and was a participant in Indian Idol.

The text atop the video reads, “It’s been 19 years and this performance is still fresh.” In the caption space, the musician penned, “Was 17 when I sang this.. A song which has been my top fav since teenage! Longlive the legacy of Rafi Sahab , Shankar ji -Jaikishan ji & Hasrat jaipuri sahab #goosebumps.”

Here’s a look at Rahul Vaidya’s latest Instagram post:

Soon after, fans started flooding the comments section with their adorable takes on Rahul Vaidya’s post. One user wrote, “I’ve voted for your wins all those times!” Another stated, “Ehsan hoga apka mujh par agar aap ase ho video upload karte rahoge. Dil chahta hai ye awaj sunane ka mujhe ye awaj sunane do (It would be a favor from your side on me if you keep uploading videos like this. I feel like hearing your voice on loop).” A third one recollected, “I used to recharge my phone and used to vote for uh Rahul.”

Rahul Vaidya’s journey

Professionally, Rahul Vaidya started his career in 2005 with Indian Idol Season 1. He became the second runner-up on the show which was won by Abhijeet Sawant. Post this, the singer gave his voice to several songs. Rahul gained more prominence after his participation in Bigg Boss 14. His rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik became the highlight of the controversial show. Later, Rahul also contested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.



On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya is married to actress Disha Parmar. The duo fell in love during the shoot of the music video Yaad Teri. Rahul went on to propose to Disha on national television when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. The celebrity couple were blessed with a girl child on September 20, 2023.

About Indian Idol

The singing reality show Indian Idol aired its first season in 2005. It garnered good ratings on viewership charts and generated a massive fan base in no time. Currently, the show is running its 14th season.

Advertisement

Indian Idol 14. premiered on October 7, 2023. The judging panel on the show consists of Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal. Hussain Kuwajerwala has returned as the host after eight years for the present season. Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer drops quirky birthday post for Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon co-star Mishkat Varma; Watch