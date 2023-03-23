Rahul Vaidya has THIS special request from fans as he drops music video of ‘Prem Kahani’; Read

Rahul Vaidya has earned recognition for his singles and also as a playback singer in the Bollywood and Television industry. The singer started making headlines after he participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. It was during that time the singer received immense love and support for his relationship with actress Disha Parmar. Earlier this week, Rahul dropped a poster of his upcoming song that features Disha. The song titled ‘Prem Kahani’ was released today.

Rahul Vaidya’s latest single ‘Prem Kahani’

The singer dropped the teaser of the music video on his Instagram account with a special request for his fans. Rahul wants his fans to share their love stories on social media and tag the singer on the reels. Uploading the video, he wrote in the caption, “Hamari ‘Prem Kahani’ full video link in bio. Aapki prem kahani bhi bataiye and tag us in your reels! #premkahani #rahulvaidya #dishaparmar #reels”

The video features Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar sharing some adorable moments together. Fans loved the video which is evident in their reaction. One user wrote, “Manifesting it to be the best romantic song of 2023 and by breaking all past records, becoming a super hit song too. Aapki Prem Kahani waqayi bohot khoobsurat hai!” Another user wrote, “Bahut hee khubsoorat hain tumhaari Prem Kahaani.. Reel & Real Manifesting this song to be a Blockbuster Hit! May it surpass all past records.”

Watch the teaser of the video here:

Rahul shared the link to his song’s YouTube video and Spotify audio track on his Instagram story. Disha also took to her social media to share the reaction of their industry friends. Celebs including Reena Aggarwal, Neha Swami Bijlani, and Vikkas Manaktala, among others also shared their reactions to the song in the comment section.

Rahul Vaidya’s career

Rahul started his career with reality TV shows as a performing artist and has been part of many reality shows over the years. He is best known for participating and emerging as the second runner-up in Indian Idol 1. While he started his career as a radio host, the singer has several hit numbers to his name today. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most adorable couples in the telly industry today.

