Rahul Vaidya loses his money pouch at hotel: ‘Never keep your things in hotel locker’

In an unexpected turn of events, popular singer Rahul Vaidya lost his money pouch at a hotel. The artist, who has been on a whirlwind tour, took to social media today to share the unfortunate incident with his fans and followers.

The singer is returning from Jaipur and shared a message for his fans on his Insta. Read along to know about the whole incident.

Rahul Vaidya loses his money pouch

Just three hours back, Rahul Vaidya had posted a series of photos from inside a flight, indicating his journey back from Jaipur. In a selfie shared from the flight, he captioned, "Lost my money pouch. So I am very sad. mummmyyy..." In the following story, he advised his followers, "Never keep your things in a hotel locker. Sad, but I will come back."

Check out Rahul Vaidya's post here:

The singer's busy schedule has kept him on the move, with recent performances in Chandigarh, Goa, Delhi, and Jaipur, among other locations. Rahul has been actively sharing updates on his travels, providing glimpses into his life. Two days ago, after a sensational show in Pune, he expressed excitement about his upcoming performance in Jaipur.

Just days before the incident, Rahul had shared photos posing outside a chopper. Posing in a blue tracksuit, he wrote in the caption, "Had a miiiiind blowing show in pune last night. Tonight performing in jaipur!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya's wife, accompanied him to Rajasthan last week along with his family to attend a wedding. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their time together. While Disha returned to Mumbai after the wedding, Rahul continued his travel for his performances.

It is worth noting here that recently, Rahul Vaidya's social media posts have been trending. He is posting his 'Mummyyyy' reels, in which he reaches a place and looks at his phone and screams, "mummmyyy". As everyone stares at him, he says that he has reached a certain location. He started the trend upon reaching Chandigarh.

Not just fans, many of his colleagues from the industry are also enjoying these reels.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Meenakshi Seshadri brings charm to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, makes everyone go 'Ding Dong'