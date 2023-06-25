Rahul Vaidya meets his favorite actress, sends good wishes for her upcoming film; See PIC to know who it is

Popular singer Rahul Vaidya is one of the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has a massive fan following. The versatile singer and performer has carved a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. Rahul's journey in the industry showcases his determination and talent. He has lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs and is known for his melodious voice. Rahul has maintained an active social media presences and often shares updates with his fans and followers regarding his personal and professional life.

Rahul Vaidya's new tweet:

A few hours ago, Rahul Vaidya took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with his favourite actress who is none other than Kiara Advani. In this snap, the renowned singer is all smiles as he strikes a pose with the diva. Sharing this snap, Rahul wrote, "Bumped into my absolute fav @advani_kiara (heart emoticon) wish you all the best for your upcoming movie!" Rahul wished good luck to Kiara for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Take a look at Rahul's tweet here-

About Rahul Vaidya's personal life:

Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar were in a relationship for several years before Rahul made a grand gesture during his time on Bigg Boss 14. On national television, he proposed to Disha, and she happily accepted. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on July 16, 2021, and ever since, they have been setting relationship goals for their fans. On May 19, Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. Since then, the parents-to-be has been sharing every bit of their beautiful phase with their fans on social media.

About Rahul Vaidya's professional life:

Over the years, Rahul Vaidya has released several successful singles and collaborated with renowned artists, showcasing his versatility as a singer. Speaking about his Television journey, Rahul has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Along with this, the actor-singer is also busy endorsing top-notch brands on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singer Rahul Vaidya sports the perfect airport look with the brightest smile and funky shades; See PICS