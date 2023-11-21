Rahul Vaidya pens appreciation post for wife Disha Parmar; lauds ‘calm' pregnancy journey to motherhood

New mom Disha Parmar took to social media yesterday to post a video of her journey throughout pregnancy. It shows her bump growing from week 10 to the present moment where she is enjoying the new phase with little Navya Vaidya. Last night, her husband Rahul Vaidya also posted the same video and penned an appreciation note for the actress.

Rahul Vaidya’s appreciation post for Disha Parmar

Uploading the video of Disha Parmar which shows the actress’ transition from week 10 to now holding her baby in her arms, Rahul Vaidya penned an adorable note. Disha is seen wearing a fitted orange bodycon dress. In the caption, Rahul wrote, ‘“Appreciation post : I had heard from people around that during pregnancy women go crazy with mood swings and cravings.”

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s post here:

It continued, “Wonder how u kept ur pregnancy so calm and relaxed and mood-swing less. It almost made me feel that u are not pregnant! Ur body was going through major changes and emotionally u were going upside down but u never let it out on me or anyone else at home!

I remember how u could barely sleep for almost 6 months ..I have always loved and respected you but after ur pregnancy that has gone up multiple folds. Thank for being you and being the best version of yourself @dishaparmar I love you!”

Disha Parmar’s reply to Rahul Vaidya’s post

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress dropped a sweet comment on Rahul Vaidya’s post. She wrote, “But mood swings are catching up now na baby.”

Fans of the couple showered their love on the post and wrote how they adore and respect Rahul and Disha’s connection. One user wrote, “Only Love , happiness and blessing for you three.” Another commented, “This is so wholesome.”

Check out some of the comments here:

For the unversed, Disha and Rahul welcomed their daughter into their lives on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Very recently, they held the naming ceremony and named her Navya.

