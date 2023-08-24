Rahul Vaidya shares a precious moment as his mom proudly holds poster of his first album cover; see PIC

Rahul Vaidya is a celebrated name in the music as well as television industry. The talented personality, who is married to actress Disha Parmar has worked as a playback singer on popular Bollywood films. Apart from this, he has participated in many reality TV shows, including Bigg Boss. This is why Rahul is a popular face in the entertainment and showbiz world. Today, he shared a heartwarming moment with his fans on social media. The singer-songwriter uploaded a photo on his Instagram story that captured his mother holding his debut album cover with evident pride. Check out the album cover and more details here.

Rahul Vaidya's mom holds his debut album cover

In the snapshot, Rahul's mother is seen showcasing the album's poster, which depicts a young Rahul wearing a blue and white hoodie, his hands casually tucked into the pockets of his denim. The cover exudes an old-school charm, resonating with the era it was launched in. While the album name Tera Intezar is written in bold font in blue, his name Rahul Vaidya is written in a larger font in red. The album, which was released in 2005, features a simple yet nostalgic cover design. Tera Intezar comprises a total of eight songs, all composed by the talented musician Rahul Vaidya himself. The album remains a testament to Rahul's musical journey and the foundation of his artistic career. Rahul uploaded the photo today with the caption, "Mom holding my first album cover." The smile on her face shows how proud she is of how far her son has come.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's debut poster here:

Vaidya's musical journey started when he participated in the first season of Indian Idol in 2005. He finished in the third position. Eight months later, he released his debut album Tera Intezar. Talented composer Sajid–Wajid composed the music for his album. The song titled Tera Intezar is available on YouTube. Fans of the singer commented how they always resonate him with Indian Idol. One comment reads, "Wowww 2005 indian idol memories reloaded ....Indian idol 1 Loved his voice a lot since Indian Idol season and still the charm Nd melody is the same as it was 15 years back ...90s kids will agree with me." Most comments read how they loved the singer on the show. Besides singing, Rahul also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

