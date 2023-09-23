Rahul Vaidya’s birthday bash was all about celebrating with wife Disha Parmar and newborn baby girl

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, Disha Parmar, were ecstatic as they celebrated the arrival of their first child just three days ago, fulfilling their dream of becoming parents. Today, Rahul Vaidya marks his 36th birthday with immense joy as he brings his wife, Disha Parmar, and their newborn baby girl back home from the hospital. Their hearts are undoubtedly full of love and excitement as they embrace this precious moment in their lives.

Rahul Vaidya’s joyful homecoming with wife Disha Parmar and baby girl

Singer Rahul Vaidya is on cloud nine as he celebrates his first birthday with his newborn baby girl and the love of his life, his wife Disha Parmar. While bringing his wife and daughter back home, Rahul took a moment to have a heart-to-heart conversation with the paparazzi, sharing his profound happiness. He expressed “Ganesh Chaturthi pe Laxmi Ji humare ghar aayi hai. Aaj mera birthday hai or birthday ke din meri bachii and my wife is coming home, isse better birthday gift shayad hi puri duniya m kisi ko bhi mil skta hai. So, thank you God, thank you Disha, and thank you everybody. Please bless humari bachii ko, bhaut aarshiwad dijiye. (On Ganesh Chaturthi, Goddess Laxmi has come to our home. Today is my birthday, and on my birthday, having my daughter and wife coming home, there couldn't be a better birthday gift in the whole world. So, thank you, God, thank you Disha, and thank you everybody. Please bless our daughter, shower her with your blessings)”

As Rahul cradled his daughter and spoke to the paparazzi, his eyes spoke volumes of the deep fatherly love he felt for his little one. His eyes glistened with sheer affection as he looked at his precious daughter, making it clear that this moment was incredibly special to him.

Nia Sharma shares heartwarming birthday wishes

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Nia Sharma extended her warm wishes to the new dad on his birthday. She shared a picture of Rahul Vaidya on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt message. Her message read, "Wishing the new daddy in town a very happy Birthday. May the new angel bless you abundantly."

The Pinkvilla family extends their warm birthday wishes to Rahul Vaidya!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya: From a love story with Disha Parmar that stole our hearts to parenthood bliss