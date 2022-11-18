Rahul Vaidya’s grand proposal for Disha Parmar to their dreamy wedding: Love story timeline of the couple

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The duo is happily married and often dish out couple goals with their fabulous pictures on social media. The couple loves to travel around in their free time and make beautiful memories together. Rahul Vaidya started his career with reality TV shows as a performing artist and has been part of several reality shows over the years. Disha Parmar is also getting lots of appreciation for the role of Priya in the ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While her on-screen love story with her co-star Nakuul Mehta has been grabbing eyeballs since last year, her real-life story is all the more exciting and beautiful. When Rahul Vaidya met Disha Parmar

Bade Ache Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had dated for some time before they decided to marry each other. But very few people know about how the two of them met. Disha Parmar had revealed in an interview that she had liked one of his songs and had commented, ‘Loved it’ on the post. When Rahul saw her comment, he also replied to it. He shared that he thought such a beautiful girl commented on his post, then how can he lose the opportunity to connect with her. He shared that he messaged her and they started talking. Soon they exchanged numbers and phone calls started. He added that met for the first time in Delhi, when he was shooting for his single named ‘Yaad Teri’, which was in November 2018. This led to the blossoming of their sweet little love story.

When Rahul started dating Disha Parmar secretly While the duo started talking and hanging out in 2018, their dating rumours also started doing rounds on social media. The adorable pair were often spotted together at events and parties. While none of them confirmed the same, they had become quite popular on social media for their love life. When Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar The romance between Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar was well hidden by the two. But the secret came out when Rahul Vaidya became a contestant of the reality shows Bigg Boss 14. The singer showed the world his lover boy side, as he was seen talking about Disha with his best friend in the house, Aly Goni. He revealed that they were dating and he was missing her a lot. When he was missing his family and Disha too much he decided to jump out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and leave the show. But later on, he came back in the house. On the 11th of November, which is Disha Parmar’s birthday, he gave a special surprise to her from the show, by proposing to her on the national screen. He wrote on his white t-shirt, “Marry me” and wore it on the weekend episode, when Salman Khan hosted the episode.

Did Disha Parmar accept his proposal right away? After Rahul Vaidya’s grand proposal on national television, it was conveyed to him by the channel that his proposal was accepted by Disha. The couple became quite popular on social media around the time. After a few months, on 14th February, Valentines' Day, Disha did a grand gesture for him. Disha Parmar entered the Bigg Boss house in a beautiful red saree and she was holding a huge board. On the board that she held, it was written, “Yes I will marry you”. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were overwhelmed to see each other and were beyond happy on the day. Working together on music video After coming out of the house, the adorable couple was often spotted together in the city and in events. They also did a very beautiful music video together where they were seen getting married. The video amped up the fans' excitement for their marriage. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding announcement After coming out of Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul was offered the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As he took up the show, he was again separated from Disha Parmar. But their cute romance was loved by the fans. When the actor returned from Cape Town, South Africa, they made the announcement of their wedding in July. Enchanting wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have beautiful pre-wedding ceremonies of Haldi and Mehandi, where the couple looked gorgeous in beautiful attire. The pre-wedding functions pictures of the couple had gone viral on social media and the fans were crushing on the adorable looks of the love birds. For the wedding on July 16, Disha Parmar looked dreamy in a beautiful pink lehenga and Rahul Vaidya looked royal in a white and golden work sherwani. Rahul won everyone’s hearts when he went down on his knees for his lady love. The wedding was attended by numerous of their close friends from Bigg Boss 14 and they had also thrown a grand reception where they were seen enjoying their friends from the industry.

First-anniversary celebration The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few months back. The duo took a trip to London, United Kingdom for celebrating a year of bliss and love. They had shared numerous posts from their trip on social media, which were loved by their fans.

