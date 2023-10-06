Rahul Vaidya's heartfelt wish for his daughter to resemble new mom Disha Parmar: WATCH

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are basking in the glory of parenthood. The adorable couple recently welcomed a new member in their family as they're blessed with a baby girl. Ever since the birth of their baby girl, Rahul, and Disha have been busy doing their parental duties. They often take to social media to share a glimpse of how they're managing with the newest member of their family.

Rahul Vaidya wishes his baby girl to resemble new mom Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya was spotted at the airport when papps questioned him about his baby girl. The actor and singer quipped, "Well, the baby is doing fine. She's growing up and has started playing. She doesn't let us sleep. We're having sleepless nights. I do manage to take naps but Disha is not getting to sleep properly at all. When asked who the newborn resembles, Rahul was quick to reply, "I hope she resembles her mother Disha. I want her to grow up as beautiful as Disha is. She is very cute and I'm very grateful to God." Later, Rahul also promised to get the baby to meet the paparazzi soon.

Have a look at the adorable video

Rahul and Disha's love story

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were introduced by a common friend while Disha was going through a tough time. The duo was a part of a music video and there were rumors of an alleged romance between them in real life but they chose to deny the buzz. In Bigg Boss 15, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress on National Television. He wore a white shirt and wrote Happy Birthday Disha and Marry Me with lipstick. Bestie Aly Ghoni and others were seen dancing around him and requesting Disha to accept the proposal. In the same season, Disha appeared in Valentines' Day special in the show and accepted Rahul's proposal. Months after the show, the couple took the plunge and got married on 16th July 2021 in a grand ceremony. Who's who from the entertainment industry were a part of the lavish wedding. They welcomed a baby girl on 23rd September 2023.

