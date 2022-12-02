Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of 'taking away' daughter Ziana from him; WATCH

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for the past few months owing to the turbulences in their married life. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. All things were sorted between them and the couple became parents to a baby girl, Ziana in 2021. However, again their marital life had hit rocks and both have now decided to amicably part ways. Charu had recently accused Rajeev that he takes her name and their daughter Ziana's name in the vlog to gain views. Now responding to her allegations Rajeev has shared a new vlog and called out Charu for keeping their daughter away from him.

In his new vlog, Rajeev Sen slammed Charu Asopa after she claimed that Rajeev is taking her name and their daughter's name to gain views. He stated, "Charu is acting like a kid, and for the past month I have created content without my family. Ziana is not with me and she is with Charu. Speaking about content and views, Charu is excellently using Zianna to gain views."

Rajeev and Charu's divorce:

Rajeev further stated that whatever differences he had with Charu and whatever has happened is gone. He added, "I would like to tell my well-wishers to give their best wishes to Charu and me. Hum dono ke raaste ab alag hai. We both are parting ways. The papers are ready, we just have to sign them, and the date is also out."

He added, "So, you have to understand that we are no longer together. But meri yeh koshish hai ki we are there for our daughter Ziana. Aur jab muje ye baat sune mei aati hai ki mei Charu ka ya apni beti ka naam le lu to gain views toh bura lagta hai. Because ek toh beti mere pass nahi hai, she is not there with me ki I'm holding her and vlogging to gain views. Ab yeh naubat aagayi hai ki mei unka naam bhi na lu? This is childish."

Rajeev further said that one should not stoop to this level and should not have low thinking. He revealed his old conversation with Charu and said that when they were on talking terms Rajeev suggested to Charu that they should take a 6 months break from YouTube and focus on their lives and their daughter. But as per Rajeev, that didn't happen.

He also said that if Charu can't stay away from YouTube, why cannot she make a vlog without Ziana and show her only sometimes. Then you will know that her views are not increasing. He further expressed how Charu took their daughter away from him and Charu is living her life for YouTube.

For the unversed, it all began when Charu, in her vlog on YouTube, shared that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and doesn't spend enough time with the family. She further said that Rajeev disapproved of her posting their daughter Zianna's photos and videos on social media. Charu and Rajeev even gave interviews where the Mere Angne Mein actress said that she is taking the legal route and has given "enough chances" to him. Rajeev, on the other hand, said that Charu hid her past marriage from him and often plays the 'victim card.'