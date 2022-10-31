Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of talking about their 'personal' issues in media

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been making headlines for many months, owing to the trouble in their marital life. The couple met through some common friends and fell in love. They dated for a few years and finally tied the knot in 2019. But marital bliss was probably not their fate, as soon problems started cropping up leading to the filing of the divorce. Few months back they recalled their divorce and made a social media post. But things have become between them again they have decided to go separate ways. In an interview with Etimes, Charu had alleged Rajeev of domestic violence. Now Rajeev shared a video about his interview with the media regarding their marriage. Talking about his media interaction

In the video, Rajeev shared that he is getting lots of comments on his video that they are shocked by what they are hearing about him. Talking about speaking to the media, he said that he is not going to the media, he is only retaliating and defending himself. He added he has never called the media as he feels all that is happening is a personal matter, which no one should know.

Rajeev Sen speaks on allegations Rajeev added that he would never call the media for putting someone else down and satisfying his ego. He added that, when some allegations are put against someone, then one has to retaliate. He said that it does hurt when fake allegations are put against him. He added that all the allegations and lies, they are of no unless you have proof. He shared that there should be lie detector tests for couples to bring out the truth.

Talking about marriage counselling Rajeev Sen went on to say that marriage counselling is a good option for those who want to save the marriage. He added it's a waste of time for those who don’t want to stay together. He indirectly indicated that there is no space for reconciliation and he and Charu will go their separate ways. Talking about his daughter Zianna Rajeev shared that Zianna’s safety and health is a top priority for him and he wants to ensure that everything will be okay. He said he is fine with Zianna staying with him or Charu but she should be well-protected and brought up in a safe environment.

