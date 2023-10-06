Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: 5 times this ex-couple proved to be doting parents towards Ziana

Charu Asopa is one of the well-known actresses in Indian television. She married Rajeev Sen, the baby brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The actress shares a great relationship with her ex-husband and co-parent Ziana, their 2-year-old daughter. Both co-parent their daughter and try to spend as much time as they can with her. Both parents started their YouTube channel where post about their day and how they spend with each other and take care of Ziana.

Despite their relationship going through a rough patch, they never let Ziana feel that there is a father or mother missing. Both take turns to take care of their munchkin.

Here are times when Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen set parent's goals-

1. Rajeev takes out time for his daughter

In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Rajeev was seen playing with his daughter Ziana. He said that he came all the way from Dubai to Mumbai and straight away went to his ex-wife's house to see his baby. He gifted her new toys and had a great time playing with her.

2. Spend Ganpati with Charu and Ziana

On Ganesh Chaturthi both the parents celebrated Ganpati with their daughter. Charu posted a series of photos that captured candid moments between the actress and her daughter. Apart from the stylish mother-daughter duo, Charu also shared moments where her ex-husband Rajeev Sen attended the Ganpati celebrations. The family unity during this festive occasion was a heartwarming sight. He also shared some moments from the festival with his daughter on social media.

3. Co-parent Ziana

A few months back Rajeev shared a video with his daughter having a great time. In response to that Charu said to Etimes, "Ziana is Rajeev and my responsibility. She is our child. Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants. I always say that he is always welcome to spend time with Ziana. In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father. That's not a problem. Par hum dono ka saath uske baare mein kya hi bolun..." She even said that she is happy that both are in a better place and would never want that because of them Ziana feels neglected.

4. A day for Daughter's Day

In September on Daughters Day, Rajeev shared a video where he is seen playing with his daughter and captioned it, "Happy Daughters Day to my beautiful princess Ziana.." He expressed his affection towards her daughter and she was seen reciprocating.

5. Giving their daughter full attention and love

Rajeev is an entrepreneur and mostly travels to Dubai and Charu is a television actress. Both parents are busy in their professional lives but always make sure to be with their daughter when she needs them. In a recent vlog of Charu Asopa, the actress took her daughter Ziana to the gym and then later to play. Ziana went for an eye checkup and both parents were there for her.

Both parents are doting to raise their Ziana in a purely loved environment. They make sure to give her as much attention and spend as much time as they can because time fleets in a blink of an eye.

