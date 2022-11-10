Rajeev Sen calls Charu Asopa’s infidelity accusations ‘childish’; Here are 5 shocking revelations made by him

Charu had recently talked in an interview about the problems in her marriage and had put several allegations against one another. The actress had shared in the interview with Siddharth Kannan, she had alleged that her husband Rajeev Sen of cheating on her. She also alleged him of being an absent father and said that he spied on her when she would not be at home.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have become the most popular names on social media these days. The marital life of the couple is an open book for all. The duo had dated for some time before they tied the nuptial knot in 2019. The couple had a rocky marital life from the start and there have been putting allegations against each other through their interviews. Charu Asopa has recently put allegations of infidelity on Rajeev Sen. Now he has shared a video to give justification.

Rajeev Sen recently shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he talked about the allegations placed against him. He shared in the video that he is very hurt by the allegations but he will not take any legal action against her. He shared in the video that he feels the allegations are very childish. He said that Charu is presently saying a lot of things in media, but she will regret doing it later on. He also said he believes she has a good heart and the doors of their house are always open for her because of it is her and Ziana’s home.

As we talk about the allegations put against Rajeev Sen by Charu Asopa, here are some statements issued by the former.

Rajeev was unaware of Charu’s first marriage

Rajeev had earlier alleged that he did not know about Charu’s first marriage. He said that he was shocked to learn about it.

On being alleged of leaving Charu alone during a lockdown

Rajeev shared that Charu had alleged that he had left her alone during the lockdown, but he was in Mumbai. He shared all transport was stopped during the lockdown. When the flights started, he went to Delhi. He shared that he was busy working in 2020.

On leaving home unannounced

Rajeev shared that sometimes they had a fight and he went out the next day. In that situation, he did not inform her. But then also he would only be out for days and not months. He shared that she also did the same and left without telling him.

On not providing for daughter Ziana

In an interview, Charu said that he is not providing for his little daughter. To this Rajeev said that he sent ‘multiple legal notices’ to her through her lawyers, and he never said he wouldn’t provide for them.

Rajeev’s allegation of Charu’s affair with actor Karan Mehra

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajeev accused Charu Asopa of having an affair with actor Karan Mehra. He said that she made romantic videos with him.