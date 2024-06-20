Rajeev Sen drops delightful pics with daughter Ziana as they spend quality time together; See here

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Rajeev Sen has always hit the headlines for his personal life. While his tumultuous marriage with Charu Asopa ended on a bitter note, the model has a beautiful relationship with his daughter Ziana. He often shares glimpses from their meetups on social media.

Recently, Rajeev gave a peek into his quality time with Ziana. The father-daughter duo depict their strong special bond in the photos.

Rajeev Sen’s goofy clicks with Ziana

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rajeev Sen uploaded happy and candid frames from the date with his little girl, Ziana. The two are showcasing the affection and love that they have for each other. The visuals capture Rajeev kissing and cuddling with Ziana while playing around with her.

Cherishing the lovely bonding that he shares with Ziana despite the turmoil in family dynamics, Rajeev penned in the caption space, “Daddy’s date with his princess (red-heart, face blowing kiss and nazar amulet emoji).”

Take a look at Rajeev Sen’s post:

Though Ziana lives primarily with her mother Charu Asopa, she is also often spotted spending time with her father, Rajeev Sen. She has just started her schooling.

The ex-couple has decided to create a positive environment for their daughter regardless of their sour equation with each other. They are committed to co-parenting Ziana and are dedicated to giving their little munchkin a stable upbringing, keeping aside their differences.

About Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. He is a budding actor and model by profession. The handsome hunk grabbed eyeballs for his lavish wedding with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress , Charu Asopa in 2019.

After a few months of marital bliss, the couple’s relationship got rocky. They were consistently in the limelight for their on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2023. During this time, they made severe allegations against each other.

While Rajeev accused Charu of having an extramarital affair, she made allegations of domestic violence on the former. They reconciled multiple times before finally calling it quits last year when their separation was officialised. The pair welcomed their child Ziana in November 2021.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

