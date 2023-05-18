Rajeev Sen has to say THIS about Charu Asopa’s new house; Actor opens up on his bond with estranged wife

Popular celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. The couple has been in the news since the start owing to troubles in their married life. Charu has hurled abuses and repeatedly accused him of cheating and other allegations. They welcomed daughter Ziana in 2021 and came together after hitting rock bottom for the sake of their daughter. But soon, Charu separated. At present, Charu lives with her daughter separately in Mumbai. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes Rajeev Sen opened up about his equation with Charu.

Rajeev Sen on being Charu's best friend

Rajeev and Charu are co-parenting Ziana and despite their differences, they often spend time together for their daughter's sake. He often shares pictures with his daughter on social media and wished Charu on her recent birthday. The photo gave rise to the rumour that the differences is settled between them, but none of them accepted that. Now, Rajeev Sen said, "I feel I can be her best friend besides being a father to my daughter Ziana." He was speaking to ETimes when he mentioned this.

Rajeev on Charu's new house

On being asked if he plans to visit Charu at her new residence anytime soon, Rajeev said, "If Charu invites me, I'd definitely go." For the unversed, Charu recently shifted to a 2-BHK apartment in Mumbai. Earlier, she shared her struggle of finding a house as a single mother and actress. Since Ziana is growing up fast, Charu wanted her daughter to have a playroom and a large space, this is why she shifted from her previous 1-BHK apartment. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame actress actively shares every detail on her vlog. At the beginning of this month, Charu shared clips of griha-pravesh at her new home and shared glimpses of the new apartment.

