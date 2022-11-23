Rajeev Sen on estranged wife Charu Asopa: If she wants sympathy, please give her that in abundance

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage has hit the rock bottom as admitted by the latter in exclusive interviews with us. While Charu may have been vocal about the apparent issues in their marriage, Rajeev Sen has been sharing his side of the story through his YouTube channel. In the latest video released by Sushmita Sen's brother, he has opened up about respecting Charu's decision and says that it's important to move on and 'crying wolf' won't help anyone. Rajeev Sen reveals he is in touch with Charu Asopa

In the vlog, Rajeev Sen revealed that despite the turbulence in their marital life, he still talks to Charu Asopa. It may be recalled that the Mere Angne Mein actress, in an earlier interview with us, shared that Rajeev blocked her from everywhere, and therefore, there was no source of any communication. However, here, Rajeev stated, "I am in touch with Charu. On my part, I try to be nice to her, I keep sending her nice WhatsApp messages, making her feel that yes I am there, even though we are not physically there with each other. I am making sure that Ziana (their one-year-old daughter) is good, and then let her do whatever she wants to do. This is what she wanted, this is her path and I keep encouraging her to be positive." Rajeev asks Charu's followers to sympathise with her He said, "A lot of people that keep following her, please give your love to her, if she wants sympathy, please give her that in abundance. Let her feel that she is winning and she is very happy and content. Let her feel that the world is for her. For me, it is very important that she remains stable. If she is stable and happy then automatically Ziana is happy. Once I go to Bombay, I will definitely be spending time with my daughter. I am looking forward to it. The situation is such that I am in Delhi."

Rajeev advises couples to solve their problems internally "I would really want to say this out and loud to all the people who are in relationships or live-in relationships, or couples who are planning to get married - - 'It shouldn't be just about me, me, me and only me, and I am the one suffering. The coin has two sides, 'taali ek haath se nahin bajti.' You have to talk about your partner, listen to the partner. It's not one-way traffic. When problems are addressed, it's between the two of you, it's not meant for the public. Within the family, the conversation can take place if you are comfortable. Always keep the problems between the partners, don't allow any third person to get involved. The moment you involve a third person, things get messy and that is not the right approach. Any problem, work it out within the family, not with the outside world because nobody will help you, nobody is there to guide you, nobody is there to change your life," concluded Rajeev Sen About Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 after dating each other for a brief period of time. They have a one-year-old daughter named Ziana Sen. As admitted by Charu, problems started to occur between them within the first year of marriage. And, after giving him a few chances to their marriage, the actress has decided to part ways with him. She has accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse.

