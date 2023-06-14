Rajeev Sen says 'We can get back together again' after parting ways with Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage ended on June 8 after being married for four years. Their marital life had hit rock bottom a year after tying the knot, and their personal life became a public spectacle. Despite several attempts to reconcile, they eventually decided to part ways mutually. Rajeev and Charu signed the divorce papers on June 8 and have decided to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Ziana.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen talk about co-parenting:

In a recent interview with Etimes TV, the estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen spoke about their divorce and co-parenting their daughter Ziana. Charu shared that they have been cordial with each other, and their friendship on a certain level remains. She believes that friendship is important as her daughter is also involved in the equation. The actress said, "Rajeev and I will always wish well for each other.”

Meanwhile, Rajeev also shared that he and Charu will remain cordial and support each other for the sake of their daughter as she is their priority. He added, "As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me, and so is Charu’s well-being. My love & unconditional support will always be there for her.” He also said, “I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again."

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other before they tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana.

On June 8, Rajeev announced their divorce on social media as he uploaded an old photo and wrote, "There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter." After this, Charu also mentioned in her vlog, "Rajeev will always be Ziana's father. He can meet Ziana whenever he want to."

On the professional front, Charu Asopa was last seen in Atrangii TV's show Johari. Speaking about Rajeev, he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2, however, he declined the offer of the show.

