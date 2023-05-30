Rajeev Sen visits ex-wife Charu Asopa's new house to meet daughter Ziana, shares a VIDEO

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who were once deeply in love, often made headlines due to their personal lives. After getting married in 2019, the couple’s marriage hit rock bottom and they decided to part ways in 2022 due to various differences. Their daughter Ziana now resides with Charu, but Rajeev makes sure to spend quality time with her and shares glimpses on social media.

Rajeev Sen’s new video:

A few hours ago, Rajeev Sen took to his social media handle and shared a video of his little munchkin Ziana. In this clip, we see Ziana playing with her toys at Charu Asopa’s new house. Rajeev even took his daughter out for a car ride and shared a video of it. Sharing this clip, Rajeev wrote, “My little princess #daddydaughter #mastitime.”

Watch the video here-

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. However, their marital life faced challenges, resulting in their separation. Despite attempts to reconcile, they eventually decided to part ways.

As per the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign the divorce papers on December 5. However, since then they haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce.

Rajeev Sen’s professional life:

Recently, there were several reports which claimed that Raajev Sen will be participating in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Later, Rajeev took to his social media handle and clarified that he is not participating in the controversial show. He shared that the show time consuming and needs longer commitment which he won’t be able to give.

He had said, "I think I should clear this once and for all if I am doing the show or not. I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time consuming and longer commitment which I won’t be able to give to the show. I have never said no to work, and it is a very good opportunity. I have always enjoyed Bigg Boss."

