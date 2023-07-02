Rajeev Sen’s comment on Charu Asopa’s pic leaves fans confused; Here's why

The relationship between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen has been a subject of public interest since the announcement of their separation and subsequent divorce. They got officially divorced last month. Despite parting ways, the couple has remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, Ziana. However, a recent comment made by Rajeev on one of Charu's social media posts has left fans confused and hopeful for a potential reconciliation.

Rajeev Sen's comment on Charu Asopa's recent photo

A few days back, Charu Asopa took to her social media platform to share a video that shows Charu's stunning avatar in a saree. It is a video where Charu is seen twirling in a pink georgette saree. She chose the romantic track by Sonu Nigam and Sunishi Chauhan, 'Dekho Na' as the background song. As fans admired her beauty and showered her with compliments, it was Rajeev Sen's comment that caught everyone's attention. Rajeev wrote, "Ati Sundar." This comment by Rajeev sparked confusion among fans who had been following their relationship closely.

Fans, who were hoping for a possible reunion between Charu and Rajeev, interpreted his comment as a sign of his admiration and desire to rekindle their romance. They flooded the comment section with messages expressing their wishes for the couple to reconcile and give their relationship another chance. One user replied to Rajeev's comment and wrote, "Please get back together guys. We would love to see you together."

Take a look at Charu's post here:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, and the decision to separate was a mutual one. Both individuals have expressed their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, and their focus remains on providing a loving and stable environment for her. Recently, the loving parents took Ziana for her checkup, and photos went viral when Charu was spotted at a cafe with Rajeev.

