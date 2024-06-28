Rajiv Adatia cooks THESE dishes for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra that he used to cook inside Bigg Boss 15 house

Rajiv Adatia formed many bonds during his time inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and the one that’s still going strong is his friendship with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The lovebirds are currently in London, and Rajiv has welcomed them to his house for a proper desi lunch.

That’s not all, Rajiv himself cooked some of the favorite dishes of Karan and Tejasswi that he used to cook inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Can you guess which dishes? Read on to find out.

Rajiv Adatia cooks for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

On June 28, Rajiv Adatia took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video that shows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash sitting at the dining table. Rajiv’s mom is also seen with them. Then, he shows the dishes he has made for his guests.

Watch Rajiv Adatia’s video here:

Rajiv starts the video by saying, “They’re obviously at my house, and they wanted Theplas.” Then he shows the food items on the tables – theplas, matar paneer, khichdi, dal dhokli, muthiya dhokla, and a few other items. Tejasswi says that there’s also chai for them.

He asks his friends if he is a good cook, and both of them agree. He admits that his mother made a few dishes, but the theplas and paneer were made by him. Rajiv also insists that they taste the food, and he records their reaction. Tejasswi and Karan are impressed with the taste.

More on Karan and Tejasswi's London vacation

It has been a few days since reports about Karan and Tejasswi's breakup have been doing rounds on the internet. Many reports claimed the couple broke up after dating for about three years. Although neither of them commented on the same, amidst this breakup rumors came the couple's pictures and videos from London.

The two, happily in love, are having a gala time exploring London, doing all touristy things, trying new dishes to satiate the foodie inside Tejasswi, and enjoying each other's company. They are keeping the netizens updated with their social media posts.

