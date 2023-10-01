Rajiv Adatia hysterically laughs at Rakhi Sawant's video; compares her with Poo from Kabhi Khushie Kabhie Gham

Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia is quite active on social media. From reacting to important causes to staying connected with his followers, Rajiv is always in the limelight. Adatia has been very close to all the Bigg Boss 15 contestants and makes sure to keep his bond strong with them. He often reunites with them on different occasions. Well, now, Rajiv has posted an interesting video that has left him laughing for 30 minutes straight. Eager to know about the same? Read on to know more.

Rajiv Adatia laughs hysterically courtesy Rakhi Sawant's viral video

A recent video of controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has been going viral. in the video, Rakhi is seen taking a stroll at the airport. She is seen in her elements and is full of swag. A fan requests her for a picture and she stops walking. While the fan tries to figure out the camera in his phone, Rakhi walks off in swag. This video has been going viral for a few days and netizens are finding Rakhi quite funny. Rajiv Adatia posted his reaction on the video and laughed hysterically. He mentioned that he laughed for thirty minutes after watching the video. In the video, he wrote, "I couldn't stop laughing!! I couldn't breathe. Only Rakhi can do that! She reminded me of Poo from K3G". He captioned the video as, "Wait ever the case you can’t ignore her!!! Rakhi you made me laugh sooooo hard hahahahahahahahahahahha rakhisawant2511 I laughed for 30 mins straight!! made me laugh soooooo much!"

Have a look at the Rajiv's hilarious video

Rakhi Sawant and her ongoing controversies

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news because of her controversies with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. The duo have some serious allegations against each other. The controversial star was also in the news because of her fallout with ex-best friend Rajshree More. In the series of allegations, Rakhi had accused Adil of unusual sex, domestic violence, and selling her nude videos for monetary gains. Adil has counter-attacked Rakhi and mentioned that she drugged him and has been doing a number of frauds.

