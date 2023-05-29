Rajiv Adatia pens a long note as he meets MS Dhoni: 'The whole country is in tears if this is your last IPL'

Rajiv Adatia, a prominent name in the entertainment industry, gained recognition after his stint in the controversial show, Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. He is friends with numerous celebrities from the telly and Bollywood industry. Being a cricket fan, Rajiv traveled to Ahmedabad with great excitement to witness the live IPL finale, initially scheduled for May 28. However, due to bad weather conditions, the match was rescheduled to May 29, taking place tonight at 7:30 pm. During his visit, Rajiv had the privilege of meeting the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni.

Rajiv Adatia pens a long caption praising MS Dhoni:

A few hours ago, Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle and shared a picture with MS Dhoni. While sharing this picture, Rajiv also penned a long caption praising the legendary cricketer. He wrote, "My first ever Live World Cup Match was just between India and Pakistan in Manchester in 2019 !! To be honest was only there to See @mahi7781 perform!! After the match meeting him and spending time with him with my Dearest @preeti_simoes who had already told me so much about as they know eachother for so many years I felt like I already knew him, since then whenever we met hes only been genuinely the nicest most kind hearted person."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame added, "If this is your last IPl Match Mahi I wish you the best and I know the whole country is in Tears if this is your Last IPL! When you think of cricket you think of DHONI! There’s only one like him and he can never be replaced!! PS thank you @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes thank you for embarrassing me infront of him on numerous occasions with my funny stories!! #msdhoni #thebest #legend."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's picture with MS Dhoni here-

On the professional front, Rajiv Adatia was last seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. During his stint in the reality show, he formed a great bond with Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and others.

