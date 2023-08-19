Rajiv Adatia pens sweet note for Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu; says 'You guys make the best parents'

Rajiv Adatia is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment world and rose to fame after being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. He enjoys a huge fan following who shower love on him for his realistic attitude and entertaining skills. Rajiv is quite popular in the industry and is friends with many celebrities. He is often seen spending time with his friends who belong to Bollywood and the telly industry. Today, Rajiv shared a glimpse as he spent time with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

Rajiv Adatia heaps praise for Karan and Bipasha:

A few hours ago, Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle and shared an adorable picture with dear friends Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. In this snap, we see Bipasha carrying her daughter Devi while Rajiv and Karan are standing beside her. Sharing this photo, Rajiv penned a sweet note for this couple and their little munchkin. He wrote, "I love you both but Lil Devi is just pure love Bipasha @bipashabasu and Karan @iamksgofficial all I can say is Devi is the Cutest Lil thing and you guys make the best parents!! Im soooo happy for you both and so inspired by you both! God bless you always love you guys!!"

For the uninformed, Bipasha Basu recently revealed the heartbreaking story of her daughter Devi having two holes in her heart and going through surgery at three months old. She revealed that she and her husband Karan got to know three days after welcoming their daughter that she was born with two holes in her heart. Devi had to undergo surgery for a ventricular septal defect when she was only three months old. Bipasha also said, “It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother.” Post this revelation, Bipasha and Karan's little munchkin has been receiving tremendous love and blessings from all over the world.

Speaking about Rajiv Adatia, he was last seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. During his stint in the reality show, he formed a great bond with Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and others.

