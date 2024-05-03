Rajiv Adatia is on cloud nine as he celebrates his birthday today (May 30). Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a short clip wishing himself on his special day. Expressing gratitude and gratefulness towards his family and friends, Rajiv made a peaceful birthday wish.

Further, his industry friends and Bigg Boss pals also extended warm wishes on his special day. Celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and many others posted candid pictures with Rajiv and dropped sweet messages for the Bigg Boss 15 fame.

Rajiv Adatia's wish to himself

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Rajiv Adatia wished for peace on his birthday. He expressed how seeing people losing their lives upsets him and prayed for people's mental peace. The Bigg Boss 15 fame captioned his post, "Happy Birthday to Me!!! This birthday I’m so greatful! I’m greatful for everything in life! I feel blessed, and humbled! So thankful for the last year and can’t wait for this upcoming year! I pray for peace in the World! It’s so needed at the moment!"

He further added, "To all my family and friends and my fans you have my heart!! Thank you for all the love and wishes!! You are making my day even more special! I love you all! I pray for peace for all and I wish that we all stay happy!! One year older one year wiser!! Thank you alllll soooo much love you!!"

Have a look at his video here:

Rubina Dilaik's wish for Rajiv Adatia

Sharing a happy and joyful snapshot with the birthday boy Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik penned a heartfelt note. She remarked, "Happy birthday to a “rare breed “friend, lemme explain “rare breed” , he is a friend in these Insta good times ( u know what I mean) who is genuinely caring, who follows up , has no nonsense attitude, doesn’t only meet coz ‘you have to make a reel’ , also has a good sense of humour…. So Happy birthday Rajeeeeeeevvv @rajivadatia, The Social Butterfly."

Look at her post here:

Aly Goni, Manisha Rani, and others extend warm wishes

Aly Goni dropped a delightful photo with Rajiv on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai @rajivadatia god bless."

Wishing Adatia on his birthday, Manisha Rani shared a special Holi picture with him. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner mentioned, "happy birthday Rajiv Bhaiya App hmesha ayse hi mast rehna. You are the best @rajivadatia."

Actress Niti Taylor wished the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant by sharing a note that read, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday! God bless you truck loads of happiness and love."

Jannat Zubair, known for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, extended heartfelt wishes to Rajiv on Instagram. She expressed, "Happy birthday Rajivvvv! May this year bring you lots of happiness and success Stay the same!! Come back soonestttt"

