Rajiv Adatia shares a throwback VIDEO from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as he wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday

Rajiv Adatia is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment world and rose to fame after being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv is quite popular in the industry and is friends with many celebrities. He enjoys a huge fan following who shower love on him for his realistic attitude and entertaining skills. He is also connected to his fans through social media and often drops pictures and videos for his followers. For the unversed, Rajiv was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Rajiv Adatia wishes Rohit Shetty:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Rajiv was a contestant and formed a great bond with host Rohit Shetty. He made everyone laugh with his hilarious poems written in Hindi and his co-contestants and fans loved him. Today, March 14, Rohit Shetty celebrates his 49th birthday, and on this occasion, Rajiv took to his social media handle and penned a long note wishing the filmmaker. Along with the note, Rajiv shared a throwback hilarious video from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In this clip, we can see funny moments of Rajiv and Rohit are merged.

Sharing this video, Rajiv wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to an absolute Amazing Person and My Dearest Host @itsrohitshetty Now sir as u see all the amazing clips of ours just wondering as it’s your birthday and I’m sure you won’t shout at me today “ When are you signing me for your next film??” I’m waiting! I had the mostttt fun working with you! You are truly One of the best hosts and I will never forget all the memories we shared of Khatro together!! Lots of love Have an Amazing birthday may God bless you always and keep you Happy and Healthy!!! Azzzzaaa Maaazzaaa Tikliiiiii!!! @itsrohitshetty." Fans have also wished Rohit Shetty in the comment section of Rajiv's post.

Watch the video here-

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty recently graced Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 to announce the next season of the stunt-based reality show. Rohit Shetty then revealed that one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 will get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Bigg Boss 16 finalists Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary competed against each other in several tasks to get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shalin Bhanot aced all stunts and Rohit Shetty offered him Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused the offer stating that he has several phobias. Recently in an interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also revealed that she has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and is thinking about the offer. If Priyanka accepts the offer, the actress will be the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

