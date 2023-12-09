Rajiv Adatia shares adorable PIC with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 BFF Shivangi Joshi; calls her ‘most kind-hearted’

Rajiv Adatia, who came into the limelight after his stint on Bigg Boss 15, shares a great rapport with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 con-contestants. He is often seen sharing pictures and videos with them on his social media handle. Recently, the internet personality dropped a click with Shivangi Joshi whom he befriended on the stunt-based reality show. He also wrote a beautiful message for the actress.

Rajiv Adatia’s social media post for Shivangi Joshi

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rajiv Adatia posted a photo that dates back to his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 days. The frames feature him with Shivangi Joshi, who was his competitor on the show. In the portrait, Rajiv and Shivangi are all smiling for the camera. While Rajiv is wearing a black-hued typographic tee with matching shades, Shivangi is donning a multicolored jacket.

Alongside the image, the social media personality penned, “And look what popped on my phone!! @shivangijoshi18 miss ya!! Genuinely one of the nicest, most kindest hearted out there! Love you!”

Rajiv Adatia and Shivangi Joshi’s tale of friendship

Rajiv Adatia developed the bond of friendship with Shivangi Joshi during the shoot of Rohit Shetty's hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They have been spotted hanging out with each other and partying together on various occasions, even after the show came to an end.

In one of his previous social media offerings, Rajiv shared his sweet friendship mantra with Shivangi. He posted an adorable glimpse with the actress, where they could be seen in beautiful ethnic attire at a temple. Under the clip, Rajiv wrote, “Friends who pray together, stay together”.

Rajiv Adatia and Shivangi Joshi professional life

Rajiv Adatia is a model, businessman, and social media influencer who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 15. Though he neutered the show as a wildcard, he managed to create buzz with his funny antics. He later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rajiv is particularly famous for his cordial relations with TV and Bollywood celebrities

Shivangi Joshi is a notable actress of Indian television. She started her career with the show Beintehaa. Shivangi catapulted to stardom with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is currently seen playing a journalist in Ektaa Kapoor’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka.

