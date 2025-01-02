Rajiv Adatia shares unknown fact about his connection with Lata Mangeshkar; reveals what she told him before he entered Bigg Boss house

Rajiv Adatia is one of the famous personalities of the entertainment industry with many friends in the Telly world and Bollywood. Many might know that Rajiv was very close to legendary and India's beloved singer Lata Mangeshkar. In his new post, Rajiv shared a lesser-known fact about his connection with the late singer.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Rajiv Adatia shared several pictures with Lata Mangeshkar and even shared his memory of the first picture. In the first snap, the legendary singer is seen clicking pictures of Rajiv. Revealing his connection to her, Rajiv wrote, "Lata didi…. How I miss you… not many people know is that she was my God mother and she took me as her God Son! We had such a divine connection!"

Recalling the story behind the first photo of this carousel, Rajiv Adatia wrote, "This first pic here I was in awe!!! I used to visit her regularly, everytime I was in Mumbai! This particular time she said “let me take some pics of you” she loved photography! I had asked her niece to take a pic of this scene because no one would believe me that the Lata Mangeshkar is taking my pic!! Till today she is always in my thoughts!"

Advertisement

He even mentioned how the Lukka Chuppi singer would often wish him first on his birthday. Rajiv remembered what she told him before he entered the Bigg Boss house. He wrote, "I remember when I was going into Big boss she wasn’t well and she said “ I will be watching you! Go and make everyone happy” I miss her so much! We have truly lost a gem!"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's photos with Lata Mangeshkar here-

Speaking about Rajiv Adatia, the actor shares a close bond with several Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and many others.

Work-wise, Rajiv has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more. He will soon be seen in Celebrity Masterchef along with Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni and more. Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan, Celebrity Masterchef will premiere in January 2025 on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef First Promo OUT: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar and more; Check list of confirmed contestants and 3 judges