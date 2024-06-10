Rajiv Adatia’s dance moves grooving with Shilpa Shetty on THIS iconic song is the energy you need to beat Monday blues; Watch

Rajiv Adatia loves to entertain and there’s no secret in it. The Bigg Boss 15 fame maintains an active presence on social media and often treats his followers to funny photos and videos. He also maintains a cordial relationship with many of the industry A-listers. Now, in a recent video, Rajiv Adatia shared a glimpse of him from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s parents' anniversary.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame put up a laughter riot as he danced with the Bollywood actress on Devdas’ iconic song, Maar Daala.

Rajiv Adatia and Shilpa Shetty's dance video

Just a day after celebrating Shilpa Shetty's birthday, Rajiv Adatia was back with the Shetty Kundra family to celebrate Shilpa Shetty's mother and father-in-law's 50th anniversary. The Bigg Boss 15 fame uploaded a series of videos from the event.

The first one showed Shilpa Shetty grooving with her mother-in-law and others as many cheered for them. But the one video that caught our attention featured Rajiv Adatia and Shilpa Shetty's impromptu performance on Maar Dala.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's video here:

The video gave a glimpse of how Rajiv Adattia was not ready to dance to the song when Shilpa Shetty broke into a groove. Within seconds, Rajiv held her hand, and the two danced their heart out. Adatia played a good sport as he also did a few signature steps with Shilpa Shetty.

On June 9, Rajiv Adatia uploaded pictures from the Dhadkan actress' birthday bash. In the photos, he was seen posing with Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, and her children.

About Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard contestant. While he already knew some of the contestants like Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty, he also formed new friendships with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz during the show.

Fans also enjoyed his lively arguments with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Adatia continues to be in touch with most of his Bigg Boss connections.

