Raju Srivastava Demise: Ahsaan Qureshi recalls his most cherished memory with the late comedian

Ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away at 58 on September 21. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. For the unversed, Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. Raju was on ventilator and his friends and family were constantly sharing his health update. Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi was also in touch with Raju's family and shared his health situation with Pinkvilla several times.

Today, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raju Srivastava's friend Ahsaan Qureshi mourned the loss of the nation's favourite comedian. Remembering the great time spent with Raju, Ahsaan recalls his most cherished memory with the late comedian and says, "While purchasing my house, I just mentioned to him (Raju) that I need Rupees 5 lakh for registration. Immediately Raju extended his help and gave me Rs. 5 lakh and said I'm your brother, if you need anything in Mumbai, let me know. Though I returned his money but this kind nature of him during my struggling days will always be my precious memory of Raju".