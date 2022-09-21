Raju Srivastava Demise: Ahsaan Qureshi recalls his most cherished memory with the late comedian
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58 on September 21.
Ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away at 58 on September 21. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. For the unversed, Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. Raju was on ventilator and his friends and family were constantly sharing his health update. Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi was also in touch with Raju's family and shared his health situation with Pinkvilla several times.
Today, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raju Srivastava's friend Ahsaan Qureshi mourned the loss of the nation's favourite comedian. Remembering the great time spent with Raju, Ahsaan recalls his most cherished memory with the late comedian and says, "While purchasing my house, I just mentioned to him (Raju) that I need Rupees 5 lakh for registration. Immediately Raju extended his help and gave me Rs. 5 lakh and said I'm your brother, if you need anything in Mumbai, let me know. Though I returned his money but this kind nature of him during my struggling days will always be my precious memory of Raju".
Ahsaan Qureshi further adds, "Recently, two months ago, there was an event in BKC where 40 artists were honored, and I and Raju Srivastava were hounoured by Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. That was the last time when I spoke to Raju."
About Raju Srivastava:
Raju Srivastava, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.
On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Raju was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh, and he worked tirelessly to build a Film City in UP.
Also Read: Raju Srivastava Dies At 58: Shaktimaan to The Kapil Sharma Show, shows the comedian starred in