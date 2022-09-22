Raju Srivastava Demise: Archana Puran Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Kundrra and others pay tribute

It is truly a very saddening day for whole entertainment industry and the fans of the Raju Srivastava as the comedy left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday 21 September. Aged 58 years, the popular comedian breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10. The comedian has been cremated today, September 22 at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The final rites were performed by the late comedian's son, Ayushman Srivastava. As news of his death came out, several celebrities expressed grief over his demise and remembered the comedian with social media posts.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Raju, a powerhouse of talent, a trend setter, a warm and empathetic colleague. You made me laugh with your delightful 'Gajodhar' and heartland humour.Today as I mourn the loss of the lovely human being Raju was, I also remember and celebrate his amazing achievements and laurels and recall working with him just a week before he fell ill. His words to me, as we stood on the stage of India's Laughter Champion, still ring in my ears: "Archanji मैं यहीं पर खुश रेहता हूं ... कॉमेडी के मंच पर। यही मेरा घर है। मैं चाहता हूं मेरा हर दिन यहीं गुज़रे ...बाकी कहीँ मन नहीं लगता"। I'm sure की स्वर्ग में भी तुम अपना मंच बनाकर वहाँ भी सबको entertain करोगे राजू। पता नहीं था कि India's Laughter Champion के मंच पर हमारी वो सुनहरी मुलाक़ात और पल आखिरी होंगे ... You are missed as much as you were loved ...and will remain in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace my friend. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and family.”