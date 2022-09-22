Raju Srivastava Demise: Archana Puran Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Kundrra and others pay tribute
Archana Puran Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Kundrra and others pay tribute to the late comedian.
It is truly a very saddening day for whole entertainment industry and the fans of the Raju Srivastava as the comedy left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday 21 September. Aged 58 years, the popular comedian breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10. The comedian has been cremated today, September 22 at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The final rites were performed by the late comedian's son, Ayushman Srivastava. As news of his death came out, several celebrities expressed grief over his demise and remembered the comedian with social media posts.
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Raju, a powerhouse of talent, a trend setter, a warm and empathetic colleague. You made me laugh with your delightful 'Gajodhar' and heartland humour.Today as I mourn the loss of the lovely human being Raju was, I also remember and celebrate his amazing achievements and laurels and recall working with him just a week before he fell ill. His words to me, as we stood on the stage of India's Laughter Champion, still ring in my ears: "Archanji मैं यहीं पर खुश रेहता हूं ... कॉमेडी के मंच पर। यही मेरा घर है। मैं चाहता हूं मेरा हर दिन यहीं गुज़रे ...बाकी कहीँ मन नहीं लगता"। I'm sure की स्वर्ग में भी तुम अपना मंच बनाकर वहाँ भी सबको entertain करोगे राजू। पता नहीं था कि India's Laughter Champion के मंच पर हमारी वो सुनहरी मुलाक़ात और पल आखिरी होंगे ... You are missed as much as you were loved ...and will remain in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace my friend. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and family.”
Sunil Grover, who graced India’s Laughter Champions with him, shared in a post, “RIP Raju Srivaastva Ji. He made the whole country laugh. It’s sad today that he has gone, too soon. My condolences to family and friends.”
Actor Sooraj Thapar wrote, “@rajusrivastavaofficial Bohot jaldi chale gaye aap... abhi to aapne bohot kuch karna tha...”.
Shilpa Shinde also remembered the late comedian, as she captioned, "Mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai mein ek film kar rahi thi, I was a new-comer at that time, set pe bula ke baitha diya jata tha..Raju ji bhi uss film mein the aur woh non stop comedy karte the ki time ka pta hi nahi chalta tha.
Thank you for spreading so much joy and laughter in this world.
Aaj sabko hansane wale boht jyada rula gaye sabko..
RIP #RajuSrivastava
Sending my condolences to his family & loved ones"
Actress Kanika Maheshwari shared a clip from their old show, Raju Ban Gaye Netaji. She wrote in captions- “A man who made everyone laugh, Raju Srivastava has left the world. A great comedian and a dear friend I was so fortunate to work with such a legendary actor Who never mocked anyone But created his own comedy I am glad that I got the opportunity to Learn so much from him in early times of my career Will miss him I hope he has peace at the other side.”
Actress Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra also shared stories for paying tribute to the late actor.