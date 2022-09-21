Raju Srivastava Passes Away: Fans mourn the late comedian; Call him ‘Legend in Stand Up comedy’

Raju Srivastava, ace comedian and actor left for his heavenly abode today, September 21. The comedian was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest on 10th August 2022. The star collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. He was admitted for more than a month, but there has been no major improvement in Raju's condition. The news of the death of the actor at 58 has deeply saddened his fans and loved ones. Numerous fans of the actor took to social media to express their grief.

One wrote, “RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya He passed away in AIIMS, Delhi. #राजू_श्रीवास्तव #गजोधर #OmShanti #rajusrivastava ॐ शांति.” Another wrote, “We will miss you @iRajuSrivastava! You made the nation believe that stand up comedy can also be a profession. May you now make heaven a happier place. #राजू_श्रीवास्तव #RajuSrivastav Ohm Shanti!” A fan wrote, “End of an Era! #RajuSrivastava has passed away. He was earlier declared brain dead. Nobody can match the humor level of this Legend.He was the best stand up comedian in Indian history. May the departed soul Rest in Peace. #rajusrivastava #राजू श्रीवास्तव #RIP” A twitter user wrote, “Fans of New Stand Up Comedians don't know how People like Raju Srivastav Bhai made us laugh without using Abusive language or vulgar content. Bhagwan unki Aatma ko Shanti de. Om Shanti #Gajodhar Bhaiya.” See twitter posts here-