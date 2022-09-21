Raju Srivastava Demise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the loss of star comedian

Raju Srivastava, an ace comedian-actor, who was hospitalised for more than a month, passed away today, September 21. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10. For the unversed, Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. He was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. His close friends and family were updating fans about his health condition.

The news of his demise at 58 has deeply saddened his fans and loved ones. Fans of the actor took to social media to express their grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the nation's favourite star comedian and wrote, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."