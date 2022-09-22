Raju Srivastava Demise: Rohan Joshi apologises for his insensitive remarks on the late comedian

Sketch comedy group AIB’s Rohan Joshi reacted to Atul’s post and left a comment that was considered inappropriate by his fans. The comedies received lots of backlash and trolling for the comment on the legendary comedian.

Comedian Raju Srivastav a passed away in New Delhi on September 21 after battling for his life at the AIIMS hospital for more than 40 days. He was cremated today, 22 September at Nigambodh Ghat. Raju had been admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in Delhi. The comedian is survived by his wife Shikha and two kids. After his death on Wednesday, numerous celebs and fans of the actor offered their condolences and remembered his legacy. Among them was comedian Atul Khatri , who had penned a small tribute for Raju on social media.

The full comment read, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F**k him and good riddance (sic).”

The comment has been deleted now and the comedian Rohan Joshi also issued an apology for his uncalled-for remark.

After Rohan was trolled by the internet for his remark, he apologised and wrote, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective (sic).”

