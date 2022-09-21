Raju Srivastava Demise: Shailesh Lodha opens up about his last memory with the late comedian
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58 on September 21.
Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise is deeply saddening and is being mourned by the entire entertainment fraternity. The comedian-actor left for his heavenly abode today September 21. Raju was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. This happened after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. The star-comedian shared a great bond with many actors from the industry and all are left shocked after listening to the news of his sudden demise.
Today, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, when Raju's friend, actor Shailesh Lodha, was asked about his most beautiful memory with Raju Srivastava, Shailesh said, "There are a lot of good memories. A few days ago, before the incident, me and Raju ji were together at a party at our common friend Aanand Pandit ji's house. We had great fun that night and the last memory of Raju ji is very special. I had to rush from the party and he was on the mic, and he was speaking something, and he caught me leaving from the party, and he said, 'Shailesh, I know you are leaving, I can see you leaving quietly, don't do this'. I remember this was his last sentence for me, and he told me not to leave but instead, he left all of us now".
Shailesh Lodha also shared an old picture with Raju Srivastava on his Instagram handle and penned a long note. He wrote, "हमारी दोस्ती बरसोँ पुरानी... स्टार प्लस के एक शो कॉमेडी का महा मुक़ाबला में जिस वक़्त हम साथ थे तब राजू श्रीवास्तव ने एक एक्ट में एक चरित्र किया था जो बड़े ही ख़ास अंदाज़ में "आओ आओ " बोला करता था ...उस दिन से उन का नंबर मेरे फ़ोन में "राजू आओ आओ" नाम से ही संगृहित है.आज सारी दुनिया कह रही है....आओ आओ....वापिस आ जाओ....अद्भुत कलाकार....कमाल के मित्र....,राजू भाई....ऐसे रुला के जाओगे .....ये नहीं सोचा था....उस दिन aiims में भाभी और परिवार से मुलाक़ात की तो विश्वास था कि जल्द ही आओगे आप स्वस्थ होकर किन्तु आप तो अनंत यात्रा पर चले गए....ईश्वर आप को अपने चरणों में स्थान दे....हास्य के क्षेत्र की इस क्षति को कभी पूरा नहीं जा सकेगा".
About Raju Srivastava:
Raju Srivastava, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Raju was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh, and he worked tirelessly to build a Film City in UP.
