Raju Srivastava Demise: Shailesh Lodha opens up about his last memory with the late comedian

Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise is deeply saddening and is being mourned by the entire entertainment fraternity. The comedian-actor left for his heavenly abode today September 21. Raju was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. This happened after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. The star-comedian shared a great bond with many actors from the industry and all are left shocked after listening to the news of his sudden demise.

Today, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, when Raju's friend, actor Shailesh Lodha, was asked about his most beautiful memory with Raju Srivastava, Shailesh said, "There are a lot of good memories. A few days ago, before the incident, me and Raju ji were together at a party at our common friend Aanand Pandit ji's house. We had great fun that night and the last memory of Raju ji is very special. I had to rush from the party and he was on the mic, and he was speaking something, and he caught me leaving from the party, and he said, 'Shailesh, I know you are leaving, I can see you leaving quietly, don't do this'. I remember this was his last sentence for me, and he told me not to leave but instead, he left all of us now".