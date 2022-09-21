Raju Srivastava Dies At 58: Shaktimaan to The Kapil Sharma Show, shows the comedian starred in

Raju Srivastava was a popular name in the entertainment industry, he has made the nation laugh for so many years. The ace comedian and actor passed away on 21 September after being admitted in hospital for more that month due to a stroke. Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. As we fondly remember the legendary comedian, here are some of the popular shows of the actor.

Raju Srivastava made his telly debut with a cameo in an iconic comedy show, Dekh Bhai Dekh in 1994.

Shaktimaan

He played the character of Dhurandhar Singh in one of the most popular TV shows of the 90s, Shaktimaan. He was part of the show from 1998 to 2005.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

He showcased his real comedy talent when he participated in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Though he was the second runner-up of the show, he gained lots of popularity from it. His character Gajodhar Bhaiya was a massive hit among the audience.

Bigg Boss 3

Raju Srivastava was one of the contestants on the reality shows Bigg Boss season 3, which was hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Comedy Circus

The actor played numerous characters and made audience laugh with his acts in the show. He was seen in the show from 2007 to 2014. The show was judged by Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman and various others over its multiple seasons.

Nach Baliye 6

Raju Srivastav and Shikha Raju were part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6, which was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Sajid Khan and Terrence Lewis. The couple was eliminated in the seventh week.

Comedy Nights with Kapil

The late actor played various roles in the Kapil Sharma hosted entertainment show.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Raju Srivastava was last seen as part of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, which is graced by celebrities every week. He played multiple comical roles in the show.

