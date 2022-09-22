Raju Srivastava Funeral: Late actor and comedian to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat

Raju Srivastava is a name that will forever be etched in the hearts of the people for making them smile with his exceptional comic talent. The comedian and actor was loved by people of all ages for his clean and relatable comedy. Aged 58 years, the popular comedian breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He will be cremated today, September 22.

The mortal remains of comedian Raju Srivastava have been taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation. His close friends and comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi have also reached the ghat. Many esteemed personalities from poetry and political background paid their last respects. A sea of crowd is gathered to get a last glimpse of Raju Srivastava. The late comedian's family decided to get him cremated in Delhi. Earlier, they were contemplating taking his mortal remains to either Mumbai or Kanpur, but they've decided to pay the last respects in Delhi.