Raju Srivastava Funeral: Sunil Pal shocked to see a fan ask him for selfie during the last rites

Raju Srivastava left the mortal world on Wednesday, September 21 at 10:20 AM at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The renowned comedian-politician was admitted on August 10 after facing a huge fall on his gym's treadmill. The 58-year-old will be cremated in Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. His friends and fellow comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi have reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Raju Srivastava. Other than them, eminent personalities from political and literary backgrounds are also present at the funeral.

While Sunil Pal and others grieved the demise of Raju Srivastava, a fan walked up to Pal and asked for a selfie. He was shocked at this behaviour by the fan and requested to see the venue and the occasion. One of the persons with Sunil Pal asked the fan to leave and let the friends and family grieve peacefully. The final rites of Raju Srivastava have begun and a sea of crowd gathered to catch that one last glimpse of the comedian before being laid to rest.