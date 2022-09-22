Raju Srivastava Funeral: Sunil Pal shocked to see a fan ask him for selfie during the last rites
The comedian is survived by his wife Shikha and two children Antara, Ayushman.
Raju Srivastava left the mortal world on Wednesday, September 21 at 10:20 AM at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The renowned comedian-politician was admitted on August 10 after facing a huge fall on his gym's treadmill. The 58-year-old will be cremated in Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. His friends and fellow comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi have reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Raju Srivastava. Other than them, eminent personalities from political and literary backgrounds are also present at the funeral.
While Sunil Pal and others grieved the demise of Raju Srivastava, a fan walked up to Pal and asked for a selfie. He was shocked at this behaviour by the fan and requested to see the venue and the occasion. One of the persons with Sunil Pal asked the fan to leave and let the friends and family grieve peacefully. The final rites of Raju Srivastava have begun and a sea of crowd gathered to catch that one last glimpse of the comedian before being laid to rest.
Describing his final moments, Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law told Indiatoday.in that his blood pressure dropped, following which CPR was given. Initially, he responded to it but later collapsed. He also added, "The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased."
About Raju Srivastava
The comedian has been a part of some popular comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan, and others. He also appeared in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and gave some impactful roles. Raju, who was also an integral part of Uttar Pradesh's film federation, worked day in and out to build Filmcity in the state.
