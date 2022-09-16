Raju Srivastava Health Update: Brother Dipoo informs 'His recovery is slow and he's still on ventilator'
Raju Srivastava's brother Dipoo Srivastava shares the comedian's health update.
Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest on 10th August 2022. The star collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. It has been more than a month now and there has been no major improvement in Raju's condition. His family and friends are constantly sharing updates on his health with his fans.
In an interview with PTI, Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava, who is also a comedian, shared Raju's health update. Dipoo said that his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious. He also informed that Raju is stable and on a ventilator, but he still remains unconscious. Dipoo further added that it has been 35 days since Raju has been hospitalised and doctors are saying that they are doing their best. Adding more to this, Dipoo said, "We need all your prayers."
When asked if the family was planning to shift the comedian to any other hospital in Mumbai, where Srivastava resides, Dipoo said there were no such plans. He added that Raju will be treated in AIIMS as they have faith in the doctors and will be taken home after he recovers.
About Raju Srivastava:
Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.
