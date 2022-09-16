Raju Srivastava Health Update: Brother Dipoo informs 'His recovery is slow and he's still on ventilator'

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest on 10th August 2022. The star collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. It has been more than a month now and there has been no major improvement in Raju's condition. His family and friends are constantly sharing updates on his health with his fans.

In an interview with PTI, Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava, who is also a comedian, shared Raju's health update. Dipoo said that his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious. He also informed that Raju is stable and on a ventilator, but he still remains unconscious. Dipoo further added that it has been 35 days since Raju has been hospitalised and doctors are saying that they are doing their best. Adding more to this, Dipoo said, "We need all your prayers."