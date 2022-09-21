Raju Srivastava Passes Away: An emotional Sunil Pal says ‘Never thought this day will come’

Raju Srivastava, the ace comedian and actor, passed away on Wednesday morning, 21 September. He was admitted in the hospital for the past few days. On 10th August 2022, Raju was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. Comedian Sunil Pal had been sharing his health updates for some time. Now after the news of the demise of Raju Srivastava has come to light, he shared a video remembering the late actor.

Sunil Pal took to social media to express his feeling as he heard the news of the comedian’s demise. He shared in the video that he is very heartbroken to hear the news of Raju’s demise. He had been giving a tough fight for the last 40 days in the hospital and people were also praying for him. He shared that he was hoping and wishing for a miracle. He added that all comedians and the comedy industry have received a massive setback as they never imagined getting such sad news. Sunil added that it’s a very sad day for his loved ones and fans, who have always seen him laughing, singing and enjoying life. He concluded by saying that it still feels like a rumour.