Raju Srivastava Prayer Meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh reach the venue; Sunil Pal pays tribute

Raju Srivastava, one of the celebrated comedians in India, passed away on Wednesday, 21 September. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. Raju was on ventilator and his friends and family were constantly sharing his health update. However, the news of his demise was confirmed by his family members. From political leaders to celebrities have expressed their condolence on his death. Fans are also mourning his death and called him ‘Legend’. Today, on September 25, ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastava's prayer meet was held in Mumbai. Several celebs from the industry appeared at the prayer meet to pay their last respects. Celebrities like Arun Govil, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda, Shailesh Lodha, Sambhvna Seth, Gurmeet Choudhary, Johny Lever, Sunil Pal, Sugandha Mishara, Ahsaan Qureshi and others reached at Raju Srivastava's prayer meet.

Raju's closest friend Sunil Pal expressed his grief as he interacted with the paparazzi and also paid tribute to the late comedian. Sunil said, "Everyone is hurt since his (Raju Srivastava's) demise and his loss is irreplaceable. He was like God to me and he did a noble deed as he made people laugh with his talent. For the last 15 17 years after The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he always made people laugh through different mediums. Our comedians' fraternity has lost a gem, we have lost our elder brother."