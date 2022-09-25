Raju Srivastava Prayer Meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh reach the venue; Sunil Pal pays tribute
Star comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at 58 on September 21.
Raju Srivastava, one of the celebrated comedians in India, passed away on Wednesday, 21 September. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. Raju was on ventilator and his friends and family were constantly sharing his health update. However, the news of his demise was confirmed by his family members. From political leaders to celebrities have expressed their condolence on his death. Fans are also mourning his death and called him ‘Legend’.
Today, on September 25, ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastava's prayer meet was held in Mumbai. Several celebs from the industry appeared at the prayer meet to pay their last respects. Celebrities like Arun Govil, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda, Shailesh Lodha, Sambhvna Seth, Gurmeet Choudhary, Johny Lever, Sunil Pal, Sugandha Mishara, Ahsaan Qureshi and others reached at Raju Srivastava's prayer meet.
Raju's closest friend Sunil Pal expressed his grief as he interacted with the paparazzi and also paid tribute to the late comedian. Sunil said, "Everyone is hurt since his (Raju Srivastava's) demise and his loss is irreplaceable. He was like God to me and he did a noble deed as he made people laugh with his talent. For the last 15 17 years after The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he always made people laugh through different mediums. Our comedians' fraternity has lost a gem, we have lost our elder brother."
Popular actor Johny Lever also expressed his sorrow and said, "I have lost a friend, a colleague, and a younger brother. We have spent several years and performed numerous times together. Raju's struggle days started with me and I had family relations with him as he was my neighbor. I even went to Delhi. I met him 3 4 months back at a friend's function and after that, we never met as he was always in Delhi."
About Raju Srivastava:
Raju Srivastava, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Raju was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh, and he worked tirelessly to build a Film City in UP.
