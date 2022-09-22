Raju Srivastava Throwback: When the late comedian sold his house for sister’s wedding

Raju was a big comedian but he had to face a lot of bad times at the beginning of his career. There was a time when Raju had to sell the house for his sister's wedding.

Raju Srivastava was born in a middle-class family in Kanpur. A neighbour of the comedian had told that Raju had struggled a lot, even his house was sold for his sister's wedding. Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital. The comedian was hospitalized for 42 days. On August 10, Raju collapsed while exercising in a gym and was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after suffering a heart attack. The actor breathed his last on 21 September 2022.

When Raju Srivastava's house was sold

Raju Srivastava was born in a middle-class family in Kanpur. His real name was Satya Prakash Srivastava, who later became famous as Raju Srivastava. A neighbour of Raju Srivastava had told that Raju had struggled a lot. Comedian's sister was married in 1990. Her father needed money, so he sold the house for three lakh rupees and got his daughter married. After this, the whole family lived in a rented house in Baradevi for a few days and for a few days in Yashoda Nagar.

Raju bought his house for 10 times more

Comedian offered to buy his house back after some time when he was recognized in Mumbai and it took a long time to convince the owner of the house. After this, in the year 2000, Raju bought his house again for 24 lakh rupees. After buying the home, Raju's family again started living in his house with the family. The wife of Raju's younger brother had told during an interview that his brother had a great love for the ancestral home.

Comedian's wife said this

Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava while talking to ETimes said that he fought a lot for life and she was expecting a lot. She said she was praying to God that he would come out of it, recover and return home. but that did not happen. She added that he was a true fighter.

Also read- Raju Srivastava Demise: Comedian cremated at Nigambodh Ghat; Son Ayushman performs final rites